Airtel picks Nuage for data center automation

Bharti Airtel is deploying Nokia's Nuage Networks VSP solution in 15 circles (service areas) in the northern and southern part of the country to automate its data center networks. Once deployed, the Nuage Networks VSP solution will allow Airtel to provide Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) applications.



Nuage's Virtualised Services Assurance Platform allows service providers to improve network monitoring, troubleshooting and fault correlation leading to improved network experience for the subscribers

Randeep Sekhon, CTO at Bharti Airtel, said: "We are committed to providing innovative and best customer services to our subscribers. The upcoming technologies, including 5G and IoT, demand that we move the data centers closer to our customers, so we are able to provide ultra-high speeds and extremely low latency. This is crucial for a number of new-age use cases such as Virtual Reality, autonomous driving and remote surgery. We are confident that this partnership with Nokia will allow us to upgrade our data center and will enable us to continue to provide the best-in-class services to our subscribers."Sanjay Malik, Head of India Market at Nokia, said: "Bharti Airtel is our longstanding partner and we are thrilled to support them in this endeavor to automate their data center network. Nokia's Nuage Networks products and solutions have emerged as a clear leader in helping service providers in their journey to leverage virtualization and SDN for better operational efficiency and quality of experience. It promotes an open ecosystem which enables multi-vendor deployment and allows seamless integration with the deployed infrastructure at massive scale."