Airtel picks Ciena to build Photonic Control Plane Network

Bharti Airtel has selected Ciena to build one of the world’s largest photonic control plane networks in India as part of Project Leap, its network transformation program.
Airtel’s new backbone network will support its rapidly growing 4G/5G/FTTH architectures, making the most efficient use of available fiber resources.
The upgraded back will be capable of re-computing and re-routing traffic based on available network resources.
Ryan Perera, Vice President and General Manager, Ciena India said: “Airtel has an established reputation for embracing innovative technology to enrich the lives of its subscribers. The combination of Ciena’s coherent optical, advanced software and control plane capabilities gives Bharti a scalable and robust infrastructure that can dynamically adapt to keep up with ever-changing user demands.”