Airtel picks Ciena to build Photonic Control Plane Network

Bharti Airtel has selected Ciena to build one of the world’s largest photonic control plane networks in India as part of Project Leap, its network transformation program.



Airtel’s new backbone network will support its rapidly growing 4G/5G/FTTH architectures, making the most efficient use of available fiber resources.



The upgraded back will be capable of re-computing and re-routing traffic based on available network resources.





Randeep Sekhon, CTO – Bharti Airtel said: “Airtel has always pioneered the introduction of cutting-edge network technologies to serve its customers. We are pleased to work with Ciena to build one of world’s largest optical spine and leaf networks, which is also a big step towards 5G readiness by leveraging our huge fiber assets. This will not only scale our network for massive capacity but also protect traffic and enhance service delivery to all our customers. It will also help Airtel further strengthen its position as a key enabler of digital experiences in an increasingly connected world.”Ryan Perera, Vice President and General Manager, Ciena India said: “Airtel has an established reputation for embracing innovative technology to enrich the lives of its subscribers. The combination of Ciena’s coherent optical, advanced software and control plane capabilities gives Bharti a scalable and robust infrastructure that can dynamically adapt to keep up with ever-changing user demands.”