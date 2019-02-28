Airstream picks AT&T 4G for "silver bullet" trailers

Airstream, maker of the iconic “silver bullet” travel trailer, is working with AT&T to offer more 4G LTE data plans specifically for Airstream vehicles.



The two companies already enable 2019 Airstream Classic travel trailers with embedded 4G LTE connectivity for Wi-Fi hotspots and more. A new premium solution includes an external, high-gain roof-mounted antenna, mobile router, and an embedded GPS locator.







“Our owners view their Airstream as a home-away-from-home and connectivity is part of so many households today,” said Airstream President and CEO Bob Wheeler. “Solving for this in a mobile environment brings the flexibility to stay connected with family and friends, offers increased peace of mind, and provides the ability to work from anywhere. We’re thrilled to collaborate with AT&T to revolutionize the camping experience for every Airstream owner.”http://www.att.com