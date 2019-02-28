ADTRAN joins Telefónica's 10G PON demonstration

ADTRAN joined in Telefónica’s 10G PON demonstration at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.



The demo leveraged an SDN-Enabled Broadband Access (SEBA) architecture, including a virtualized control plane, to deliver converged residential, business and mobile backhaul services. ADTRAN supplied its SDX 10G PON OLTs to aggregate multi-vendor ONTs as part of the demonstration.



ADTRAN SD-Access 10G PON offers an open, disaggregated network by utilizing virtualized access software from the Open Networking Foundation (ONF). This capability enables multiple OLT and ONU vendors to seamlessly interoperate in any environment and allows Telefónica to more easily accelerate the deployment of programmable, software-based service architectures.



“As an ONF partner, ADTRAN provides access solutions for the open networking ecosystem so that service providers around the world can streamline the creation and deployment of revenue-generating services,” ADTRAN Americas CTO Robert Conger said. “Telefónica is leveraging ADTRAN’s SD-Access portfolio with flexible 10G PON to support existing FTTH subscribers while seamlessly providing a path to higher-bandwidth services.”