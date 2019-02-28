ADTRAN debuts Fixed Wireless Access for 5G

ADTRAN has extended its fixed wireless access portfolio with the addition of new millimeter wave (mmWave) mesh and point-to-multipoint (PTMP) solutions for supporting dense 5G networks.



The company confirmed that it is working with a number of Tier 1 carriers and regional service providers in the U.S. and EMEA to design, deploy and manage access and backhaul networks utilizing mmWave/mesh/SON technologies.



“Multi-gigabit broadband service extension via fixed wireless is essential to a comprehensive and cost-effective 5G network and provides a tremendous speed to market advantage,” ADTRAN VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy Hossam Salib said. “Fixed wireless technologies can be easier and more affordable to deploy than fixed fibre, which makes new millimeter wave and point-to-multipoint innovations excellent choices to build the dense backhaul network 5G requires.”



“We are integrating these mmWave mesh and point-to-multipoint solutions into our Mosaic software platform to ease deployment and migration to SDN/NFV architectures as we help operators deploy fixed wireless solutions,” Salib said. “We then bring all the pieces together by leveraging ADTRAN’s network implementation service expertise, which allows operators to customize and integrate multiple wireless access technologies into their overall 5G strategy.”





