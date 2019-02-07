A10's revenue rises to $62 million, up 11%

A10 Networks reported Q4 2018 revenue of $61.8 million, compared with $55.5 million in fourth quarter 2017. GAAP gross margin was 77.7 percent and non-GAAP gross margin of 78.2 percent. GAAP net loss was $1.6 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP net income was $4.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.



"We are building solid momentum in the market with our advanced suite of 5G, security and multi-cloud solutions. Revenue increased 11 percent year-over-year to $61.8 million and our security product revenue grew to reach 38 percent of product revenue for the year, achieving our goal for the year. We also continue to make good progress with our sales transformation initiative and drove double-digit year-over-year product revenue growth in North America, Japan, APAC and Latin America,” said Lee Chen, president and chief executive officer of A10 Networks.