5G European Validation program gets underway

A 5G European testing validation platform known as 5G-EVE (5G European Validation platform for Extensive trials) will develop and interconnect four existing European sites - in Greece, Spain, France and Italy. The goal is to create a unique 5G end-to-end facility. The sites are complemented by advanced labs, such as the Ericsson lab in Kista, Sweden.



Ericsson Spain hosted 5G-EVE's first plenary from February 4-6.



The program currently has twenty-eight partners from seven countries, including four of the main European operators, and six vertical companies.



Luisa Muñoz, Head of Ericsson R&D Center Spain, says: "Ericsson's alliance with Telefónica, Universidad Carlos III de Madrid and IMDEA Networks through 5TONIC, with the stimulus of the European 5G-EVE project, will help consolidate the Madrid-based 5G lab as a European landmark and increase the number of vertical collaborators within the 5G innovation ecosystem."



https://www.5g-eve.eu/





