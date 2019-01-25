Zayo supplies E-LAN to Internet analytics and cybersecurity firm

Zayo Group was selected to provide an E-LAN solution to an Internet analytics and cybersecurity firm.



Zayo said the diverse solution leverages its network across the U.S. and Western Europe.



“We were able to design, optimize and finalize the solution in less than 30 days,” said Tyler Coates, senior vice president of Enterprise at Zayo. “There are not many providers that can be this agile. We’re moving forward to implement this solution for the customer as quickly as possible.”



