Zayo signs high count dark fiber contract

Zayo announced a major contract with a global technology company for a dark fiber connecting key markets nationwide. The contract covers thousands of miles of Zayo’s extensive dark fiber networks across multiple regions in the U.S., including the recently announced Columbus, Ohio to Ashburn, Virginia and Dallas, Texas to Atlanta, Georgia routes.



Zayo said the high-count fiber solution represents one of the larger long haul dark fiber contracts of 2018.



“Zayo’s extensive owned dark fiber was a significant competitive advantage in winning this business,” said Phil Mottram, chief customer officer at Zayo. “The company needed the ability to manage their own network that could scale to accommodate continued growth -- and dark fiber is the ideal solution. It’s an excellent illustration of leveraging our embedded Zayo network for the benefit of this important customer.”