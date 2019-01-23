Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Xilinx posts record sales of $800M, up 34% yoy

Xilinx reported record revenues of $800 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, up 7% from the prior quarter and up 34% year over year. GAAP net income for the December quarter was $239 million, or $0.93 per diluted share.  Non-GAAP net income for the December quarter was $237 million, or $0.92 per diluted share.


"I am very excited to report yet another record revenue and earnings quarter.  During the third fiscal quarter, we delivered revenues of $800 million, representing 34% year over year growth. Based on the guidance we are providing for the fiscal fourth quarter, we expect to exceed $3 billion in annual revenues for the first time in our history. In addition to the robust revenue growth, we also demonstrated strong profitability by posting over 60% growth in non-GAAP operating income and over 40% growth in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share year over year.  We continue to execute to our strategy and drive growth across our portfolio," said Victor Peng, President and Chief Executive Officer.

