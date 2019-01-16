WSJ: Huawei Targeted in U.S. Criminal Probe

More trouble for Huawei in the United States. The Wall Street Journal reports that U.S. federal prosecutors are pursuing a criminal investigation of Huawei Technologies regarding a robotic phone testing technology developed by T-Mobile US. The investigation reportedly stems from a civil lawsuit in which T-Mobile was awarded $4.8 million in damages.



