VIRTUS Data Centres begins major expansion in London

VIRTUS Data Centres is embarking on the simultaneous construction of five additional data centres across its London sites.



VIRTUS, which is backed by ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), is committing over £500m to the launch of the five new data centres in the London market, and the completion of its existing four live sites in Slough, Hayes and Enfield. The five new sites, which go live in 2019 and 2020, will add 76MW to VIRTUS’ London portfolio, doubling the total portfolio size to 145MW. Construction is expected over the next two years.





Slough campus: VIRTUS is launching LONDON3, LONDON9 and LONDON10, delivering 36MW between them to add to its LONDON4 data centre. This will bring the total VIRTUS Slough Campus to 63MW, the largest on the Slough Estate. LONDON3, which completed its fit out in December 2018, is already more than 70 per cent contracted. LONDON9 and LONDON10 will go live in 2019 and 2020 and have anchor tenants already contracted.

Stockley Park campus: the accelerated delivery programme of LONDON6 and LONDON7 follows the successful launch of LONDON5, hich went live in July 2018, offers 24MW of IT load, of which over 75 percent is now sold. LONDON6 and LONDON7 will deliver an additional 40MW of data centre space. When complete, the Stockley Park campus will deliver 80MW of power across four data centres which total 32,000 sqm of IT space connected by high-count fibre cables from all of the leading fibre owners and operators.





Neil Cresswell, CEO of VIRTUS Data Centres commented: “VIRTUS and our global platform partners, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and GDS are leading the market in providing our customers flexible, high quality colocation at scale. Our enterprise and cloud customers have capacity and speed to market challenges in key markets like London. Our ability to deliver large amounts of capacity, faster and at a lower cost than other operators is solving these issues for them. We believe this scale and speed are two key factors which led VIRTUS to achieve over 50 per cent market share in London in 2018."