Viavi enhances its Network Performance Management and Diagnostics

Viavi Solutions introduced a significant enhancement of Network Performance Management and Diagnostics platform. Viavi's Observer GigaFlow stitches together user, network, and infrastructure data into a single record. This delivers high-fidelity forensic visibility into network conversations over time, as well as service path visibility for problem domain isolation across a complex hybrid IT environment.



"IT network operations and security teams are struggling to manage a variety of critical issues with incomplete and siloed data; from investigating abnormal behavior on the network to troubleshooting remote user experience and applications," said Doug Roberts, Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise and Cloud, VIAVI. "Observer GigaFlow intelligently fuses rich data sets from all perspectives – user, traffic and infrastructure – delivering powerful insights for expertly mastering every performance and security challenge."