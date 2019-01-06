Verizon to offer McAfee-based Home Network Security

Verizon is introducing a Home Network Protection (HNP) service powered by McAfee to provide protection throughout a home network.The servuce protects against malicious websites, provides parental controls and helps keep devices connected to the home network, including Internet of Things (IoT) devices, protected.



“Our homes are more connected than ever before. It’s imperative that consumers look beyond their PCs to keep their devices and information safe,” said Shailaja Shankar, general manager, mobile and ISP business units, McAfee. “We are delighted that Verizon shares our vision of making the home a secure space and chose us to help ensure its customers are protected from online threats.”



“We are committed to providing the security solutions that help our customers enjoy their digital lives to the fullest,” said Darren Kaufmann, executive director, Verizon. “Together with McAfee, we can help ensure the home network is secure, and that parents have the peace of mind knowing they have the simple tools they need to provide a safe online environment for their children.”