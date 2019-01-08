Verizon Communications reported a strong finish in fourth-quarter 2018, noting 1.2 million retail postpaid net additions in fourth-quarter 2018, of which approximately 650,000 were phone net additions. Retail postpaid phone churn was 0.82 percent in the fourth quarter, indicating continued strong customer loyalty.
The full earnings report is expected on January 29th.
Tuesday, January 8, 2019
Verizon notes 1.2 million net wireless postpaid additions in 4Q 2018
Tuesday, January 08, 2019
