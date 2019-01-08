Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Verizon notes 1.2 million net wireless postpaid additions in 4Q 2018

Tuesday, January 08, 2019    

Verizon Communications reported a strong finish in fourth-quarter 2018, noting 1.2 million retail postpaid net additions in fourth-quarter 2018, of which approximately 650,000 were phone net additions. Retail postpaid phone churn was 0.82 percent in the fourth quarter, indicating continued strong customer loyalty.

The full earnings report is expected on January 29th.

See also