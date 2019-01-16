Veeam Software raises $500M for Intelligent Data Mgt

Veeam Software, which offers backup solutions for "Intelligent Data Management", announced a US$500 million investment from Insight Venture Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).



Veeam is one of the largest privately held software companies in the world, with approximately $1 billion in sales and more than 325,000 customers, adding 50,000 new customers every year.



“We have a long-standing relationship with Jeff Horing and Michael Triplett from Insight Venture Partners, having worked with them since 2002 when Insight invested in our first company, Aelita Software,” said Ratmir Timashev, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President (EVP), Sales and Marketing, at Veeam. “Back then, we relied on Insight to provide strategic counsel and support, and after we sold that company to Quest Software in 2004, we continued our relationship. Over the years, Insight has been a trusted advisor to Bill Largent, Andrei Baronov and me, even acquiring a minority share in Veeam back in 2013. Today, Veeam is leading the data management space, with more than 325,000 customers, 60,000 partners, 82 percent of the Fortune 500 relying on our solutions, and with industry analysts heralding us as Leaders across all sectors; with Insight and CPPIB’s, investment I know we will take this to the next level.”