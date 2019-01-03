Vantage Data Centers to acquire 4Degrees Colocation from Videotron

Vantage Data Centers agreed to acquire Canadian-based 4Degrees Colocation from Videotron for approximately US$200 million (C$259 million).



4Degrees operates two facilities in Montreal and Quebec City. The two data centers are Tier III Design and Construction certified, which highlights the facilities’ exceptional quality and reliability, by the Uptime Institute, an independent organization.



Vantage plans significant expansion projects in both markets to accelerate 4Degrees’ original plans to bring total capacity up to 31MW.“Based on extensive dialog with our customers, Vantage identified Montreal and Quebec City as highly attractive markets due to low power costs, tax incentives and excellent fiber connectivity,” said Sureel Choksi, president and CEO, Vantage Data Centers. “The 4Degrees acquisition will accelerate our expansion into these markets, enabling Vantage to better serve hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers across five strategic geographies. We are thrilled to welcome the 4Degrees team, which shares our commitment to operational excellence, high-quality facilities and sustainable building practices.”