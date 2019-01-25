Vantage Data Centers complets acquisition of 4Degrees Colocation

Vantage Data Centers completed its previously announced acquisition of Canadian-based 4Degrees Colocation from Videotron for approximately US$200 million (C$259 million).



4Degrees operates two facilities in Montreal and Quebec City. The two data centers are Tier III Design and Construction certified, which highlights the facilities’ exceptional quality and reliability, by the Uptime Institute, an independent organization.



Vantage plans significant expansion projects in both markets to accelerate 4Degrees’ original plans to bring total capacity up to 31MW.





