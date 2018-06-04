U.S. Senate confirms Geoffrey Starks and Brendan Carr for FCC

The U.S. Senate confirmed Geoffrey Starks as an FCC Commissioner and Commissioner Brendan Carr for a full term.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai issued the following statement:
“I congratulate Geoffrey on his Senate confirmation. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise, including having served most recently as Assistant Chief in the Enforcement Bureau. During his confirmation hearing, I was excited to hear him highlight the need to expand rural broadband and the power of telemedicine. I look forward to working with him and having a fellow Kansan on the Commission.
“I also congratulate Brendan on his confirmation to a full term. Brendan has done tremendous work on a number of issues, including his leadership on wireless infrastructure modernization. He has also been a staunch advocate for rural broadband deployment, particularly for precision agriculture and advancements in telemedicine.”
Starks currently serves as assistant bureau chief for the FCC's Enforcement division. Previously, he served at the Department of Justice as a senior counsel to Deputy Attorney General Jim Cole. He has a JD from Yale Law School.