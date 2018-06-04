U.S. Senate confirms Geoffrey Starks and Brendan Carr for FCC

The U.S. Senate confirmed Geoffrey Starks as an FCC Commissioner and Commissioner Brendan Carr for a full term.



FCC Chairman Ajit Pai issued the following statement:



“I congratulate Geoffrey on his Senate confirmation. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise, including having served most recently as Assistant Chief in the Enforcement Bureau. During his confirmation hearing, I was excited to hear him highlight the need to expand rural broadband and the power of telemedicine. I look forward to working with him and having a fellow Kansan on the Commission.



“I also congratulate Brendan on his confirmation to a full term. Brendan has done tremendous work on a number of issues, including his leadership on wireless infrastructure modernization. He has also been a staunch advocate for rural broadband deployment, particularly for precision agriculture and advancements in telemedicine.”





