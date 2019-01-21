Toshiba expands line of automotive Ethernet ICs

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage expanded its lineup of automotive Ethernet bridge portfolio with new “TC9562 series” ICs. Sample shipments will start in February, and volume production will start in October.



The Ethernet AVB specification offers real-time reliable data transmission and is increasingly used in vehicles. Toshiba currently offers the TC9560 series of Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000Mbps) solutions compliant with IEEE 802.1AS[3] and IEEE 802.1Qav.https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/automotive/interface-bridge.html