Toshiba announces 16TB HDDs for cloud data centers

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage introduced a 16TB Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) HDD -- a new industry record, according to the company, and 14% more capacity than prior 14TB models. The drive is optimized for mixed random and sequential read and write workloads in both cloud and traditional data center environments.







The MG08 Series is Toshiba’s second-generation helium-sealed HDD family, and eighth-generation Enterprise Capacity HDD family. It uses a 9-disk helium design and features 7,200rpm performance, a 550TB per year workload rating, a 2.5 million-hour MTTF, a 512Mib cache buffer, and a choice of SATA and SAS interfaces—all in an industry-standard, 3.5-inch form factor.“Toshiba’s new 16TB MG08 Series delivers new levels of storage capacity and density while delivering improved power efficiency for our cloud-scale and storage solutions customers. Only high-density HDD technology can achieve our customers’ critical TCO objectives at a cost of pennies per GB”