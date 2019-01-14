Teradata appoints CEO

Teradata appointed Oliver Ratzesberger as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Victor L. Lund, who is transitioning from his role as President and CEO to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Ratzesberger has served as Teradata’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) since February 2018, responsible for the company’s global operations and leading its strategies for go-to-market, products and services. He joined Teradata in 2013 and, from 2016 to 2018, served as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, leading Teradata’s research and development organization, following a distinguished career in advancing innovation in technology at both established and start-up companies.