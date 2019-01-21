Telstra upgrades subsea infrastructure with Infinera's ICE4

Telstra is implementing Infinera’s fourth-generation ICE4 optical engine across its Asia Pacific subsea infrastructure to increase capacity, agility and reliability. The ICE4 upgrade increases Telstra’s fibre capacity by 160 percent and port density by 140 percent, while also decreasing power consumption, allowing Telstra to continually improve network services for customers.



Telstra is one of the largest providers of 100 Gbps network services globally and the ICE4 technology positions the company to support customers’ future connectivity demands, activating capacity per wavelength of up to 200 Gbps.



"Our commitment to our Asia Pacific customers means we are always adapting and creating capacity where it is needed. This means we are continually working to deploy new technologies that enhance our existing network and complement our latest capacity investments," stated Andy Lumsden, Telstra’s Network Planning Principal. “With Infinera’s ICE4 optical engine, we are deploying the latest technology across our network. We can now provision new services faster than ever before, which is critical in a region when capacity demand on our international networks has almost doubled over the past two years.”



Telstra’s ICE4 network upgrade will be completed in the coming months.



https://www.infinera.com/telstra-deploys-major-upgrade-to-network-services-asia-pacific-using-infinera-technologies/