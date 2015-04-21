Telstra reaffirms commitment for largest Pacific subsea cable network

Telstra reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the largest subsea cable network in the Asia Pacific region by announcing its first large capacity purchase on the new-generation New Cross Pacific (NCP) cable, and a further investment in the Faster cable.
The 13,000-km New Cross Pacific Cable System offers landing points in China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and the US. Existing consortium members include Microsoft, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Chunghwa Telekom (Taiwan) and KT.
FASTER is a 9,000km trans-Pacific cable connecting Oregon and two landing sites in Japan (Chiba and Mie prefectures). The system has extended connections to major hubs on the West Coast of the U.S. covering Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Portland and Seattle. Its six fibre pairs offer a design capacity of 60 Tbps.
Telstra's other subsea investments include:
- Southern Cross -- in December, Telstra agreed to purchase a 25 percent stake in Southern Cross Cable Network (SCCN). This deal includes capacity on the existing Southern Cross network and new Southern Cross NEXT subsea cable - set to become the lowest latency path from Australia to the US.
- HKA -- Telstra is making a half fibre pair investment in the Hong Kong Americas (HKA) cable
- PLCN -- Telstra is making a 6Tb capacity purchase in the Pacific Light Cable Networks (PLCN) cable, both due to be completed in 2020.
- Indigo -- Telstra has a half fibre pair investment in the INDIGO cable system from South East Asia to Australia, which has reached a major milestone with the completion of the 4,600km Indigo West cable lay from Singapore to Perth just before Christmas.
"Building on the capacity, resiliency and the footprint of our already vast subsea network is a key part of our international growth strategy,” stated Telstra Enterprise Group Executive Michael Ebeid. "Following Telstra’s purchase of Pacnet in 2015, we have strategically invested in additional capacity and infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for data right across the Asia Pacific region, carefully mapping our international paths and investment."
https://www.telstra.com.au/aboutus/media/media-releases/Telstra_adds_capacity_subsea_cable_largest_Asia_Pacific
Telstra Completes Pacnet Acquisition, Extends its SDN Globally
Telstra Group Executive, Global Enterprise and Services, Brendon Riley said Pacnet would be integrated into Telstra and the Pacnet brand progressively retired. Telstra will continue the development of the joint venture in China. US assets will be integrated when regulatory approval is obtained.
Telstra also announced Asia's first Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Platform will now be available to customers globally, enabling high-performance, self-provisioned dynamic network services across 25 PEN Points of Presence worldwide.
http://www.telstra.com.au/aboutus/media/media-releases/telstra-completes-acquisition-of-pacnet.xml
- In December 2014, Telstra first announced plans to acquire Pacnet Limited, which owns and operates a pan-Asian submarine cable network and offers managed services and data center services to carriers, multinational corporations and governments across the region, for US$697 million acquisition is subject to completion adjustments. In addition to its submarine cables and 21 landing stations in China, Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan, Pacnet’s core assets comprise an integrated network with 109 PoPs across 61 cities in the Asia-Pacific region, along with 29 data centers in key locations. Seven of the data centers have Tier III accreditation. In addition, Pacnet controls two of the five fibre pairs on the Unity trans-Pacific submarine cable network connecting Japan to the United States. In the year ended December 2013, Pacnet generated revenues of US$472m and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of US$111m. Pacnet is headquartered in both Singapore and Hong Kong with approximately 815 employees across 25 offices (including PBS China).