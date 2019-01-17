Telstra activates rapid, subsea restoration service with Ciena GeoMesh

Telstra is introducing a new rapid restoration service on its busiest subsea cable routes in Asia based on Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme solution. Ericsson is also a partner.



Currently, Telstra’s assured availability “Always on” service - offers restoration within eight hours. Telstra’s new service will reduce that time from hours to minutes.



Trials were held in December and the new service is now available on three of Telstra’s intra-Asia routes.“The Asian region presents one of the most challenging environments for subsea cable systems. Busy and shallow shipping ports in Hong Kong and Singapore, high-levels of fishing activity and an ecosystem prone to natural disasters, all threaten to disrupt or damage underwater infrastructure,” said Nadya Melic, Telstra’s Head of Connectivity and Platforms.Ericsson’s Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, Emilio Romeo said: “Through this innovative technology we are supporting Telstra to meet ever-increasing network demands and providing unprecedented levels of reliability, automation and intelligence. This solution gives Telstra increased capacity to adapt to network changes, ensuring customers receive the best possible service.”Ciena’s Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific and Japan, Rick Seeto said: “We are seeing a growing trend for more agile, resilient and adaptive networks that use flexible, instrumented photonics and advanced software control. These innovations allow network providers like Telstra to not only scale their network and boost capacity but also protect traffic and service delivery.”