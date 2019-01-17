Telia Carrier opens PoP at Equinix HK1 in Hong Kong

Telia Carrier activated an additional Point-of-Presence (PoP) at the Equinix HK1 data center in Hong Kong, its second PoP in the city.



In September, Telia Carrier announced a PoP in Tokyo, Japan.



Telia Carrier said its APAC expansion is a continuation of the carrier’s organic growth story.



“We are committed to investing in network and geographic diversity in the Asia Pacific region, as demonstrated by the building of another new PoP in Hong Kong,” said Henrik Almroth, Managing Director APAC, Telia Carrier. “The resilient design of our network, coupled with the strength of our relationship with data center operators in the region, will guarantee the highest quality performance and service for clients in this rapidly growing market.”





