Telefónica validates Wind River Titanium Cloud

Telefónica completed its validation of Wind River Titanium Cloud as a Virtualized Infrastructure Manager (VIM) for NFV workloads, in line with the multi VIM paradigm of their UNICA initiative. The multi-phase evaluation included functional testing of the Titanium Cloud virtualization platform. Test teams also validated the integration of Titanium Cloud with OSM orchestration to prove interoperability. Additionally, Telefónica is running use case trials, including testing virtual RAN solutions hosted on Titanium Cloud.



Wind River said Titanium Cloud is deployment-ready and fully compatible with open standards such the Open Source MANO (OSM) orchestration project.



“By working with network innovators such as Telefónica, Wind River can help the industry address evolving market needs and deploy highly-reliable cloud compute at the optimum edge locations for a wide range of new applications,” said Michael Krutz, Chief Product Officer at Wind River. “Wind River Titanium Cloud delivers a flexible and secure cloud-based infrastructure that can be efficiently deployed at any network location from the edge to the core.”



“5G applications will increasingly demand low latency, and computing will often need to happen much closer to the end device. It was important to select an infrastructure platform that was optimized for edge use cases,” said Javier Gavilan, Core Network, Platforms & Transport Director at Telefónica. “After careful and comprehensive evaluation, Wind River Titanium Cloud stood out for its unique differentiators, such as extreme low latency and high reliability, to effectively meet the technical challenges that accompany Telco cloud compute.”



https://www.windriver.com/