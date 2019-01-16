Telco Systems supplies 100GE metro for Kenya Education Network

Telco Systems completed an upgrade of the carrier Ethernet network of Kenya Education Network (KENET), the National Research and Education Network (NREN) of Kenya, from 10GE to 100GE.



KENET provides high-speed Internet access and data center services to member university campuses and research facilities across the country and interconnectivity with other NRENs around the world. KENET also provides shared cloud-based services, including co-location of servers, dedicated virtual servers for e-learning systems and video and web conferencing.



Three years ago, Telco Systems supplied KENET with its IP/MPLS technologies that were used to build KENET's 10GE carrier Ethernet network, which was managed and fully orchestrated by an aggregation and demarcation solution.



For this 100GE network upgrade, Telco Systems delivered its T-Metro 8100 service aggregation platform and cloud gateway. T-Metro 8100 provides carrier Ethernet 2.0, MPLS, IP (Layer 3) and SDN capabilities.



"More and more service providers around the world are upgrading their network capacities to 100GE in order to better serve their customers and grow their businesses and we are proud to be supporting KENET in this important move," said Ariel Efrati, CEO at Telco Systems. "We are experiencing strong traction in the education vertical and our T-Metro 8100 solution is well-positioned to help network operators serving this market space, especially the government E-Rate projects in the United States, to upgrade their networks and improve the performance of their services."