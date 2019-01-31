TE Connectivity introduces SFP56 and QSFP 56 cable assemblies

TE Connectivity (TE) introduced a portfolio of 56 Gbps QSFP56 and SFP56 cable assemblies supporting aggregate data rates of 100 and 200 Gbps, making them suited for data center equipment, test and measurement equipment, and wireless infrastructure devices.



TE’s new QSFP56 and SFP56 high-speed cable assemblies comply with Ethernet 802.3cd and support 56G PAM-4 applications. The cable assemblies’ optimized construction minimizes insertion loss and cross talk, and the solutions are backward compatible with existing QSFP and SFP connectors and cages for easy upgrades. Paired with TE’s QSFP28 and SFP28 connectors and cages, the 56 Gbps QSFP56 and SFP56 cable assemblies offer a broad solution for connectivity between devices.



“Our new SFP56 and QSFP56 cable assembly portfolio draws upon TE’s vast expertise in high-performance connectivity solutions to enable 100 and 200 gigabit speeds for next-generation communications equipment. Our broad product line helps ensure that TE is a one-stop source for connectivity products” said Jacob Paul, product manager in TE Connectivity’s data and devices business unit.



https://www.te.com/usa-en/products/cable-assemblies/copper-cable-assemblies/pluggable-i-o-cable-assemblies.html