T-Mobile US posts best Q4 -- total net additions of 2.4 Million

T-Mobile US reported the following preliminary customer results.



Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2018 Customer Highlights:





2.4 million total net additions - best quarter ever

1.4 million branded postpaid net additions - best Q4 ever

1.0 million branded postpaid phone net additions - best Q4 in 4 years

Lowest ever Q4 branded postpaid phone churn of 0.99%, down 19 basis points year-over-year

135,000 branded prepaid net additions

79.7 million customers in total at year-end 2018

7.0 million total net additions - accelerated year-over-year

4.5 million branded postpaid net additions - best in 3 years

3.1 million branded postpaid phone net additions - accelerated year-over-year

460,000 branded prepaid net additions

Preliminary Full-Year 2018 Customer Highlights:“The T-Mobile team delivered our best customer results ever in Q4 2018 and we did it in a competitive climate while working hard to complete our merger with Sprint,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “That's 23 quarters in a row where more than 1 million customers have chosen T-Mobile - along with a postpaid phone churn result that's below 1%. These customer results speak volumes about our company, our network and our brand!"