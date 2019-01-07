T-Mobile offers payment option for customers affected by government shutdown

T-Mobile will offer flexible payment account support to customers directly affected by the U.S. government shutdown. T-Mobile says customers who are Federal government employees and need short-term account assistance can work with T-Mobile Customer Care representatives on solutions tailored to meet their needs, including flexible payment options that allow customers to spread their service payments over time. Payment deferral is also an option.
