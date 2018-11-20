T-Mobile completes first 5G call on 600 MHz

T-Mobile US completed the first 5G data call and video call on 600 MHz (including successful uplink and downlink communication) over its commercial network. Ericsson and Intel were key technology partners.



T-Mobile said the test generated a 5G signal capable of covering more than a thousand square miles from a single tower. The carrier also tested a tri-band 5G video call with three users on different spectrum bands – 600 MHz, 28 GHz and 39 GHz.



“This is a huge accomplishment for Neville and his team, who had a vision for nationwide 5G and are building it out the right way – across multiple spectrum bands,” said John Legere, Chief Executive Officer of T-Mobile. “While the other guys focus on 5G millimeter wave on a handful of blocks in a handful of cities, we’re building 5G for everyone, everywhere! And together with Sprint, we’ll add much-needed spectrum depth, creating a truly transformative 5G network!”





T-Mobile completed a test of 5G data transmission on low-band spectrum (600 MHz) over its live commercial network. Nokia supported the test, which was performed in Spokane, Washington. T-Mobile said the test proves that low-band airwaves will provide 5G coverage across hundreds of square miles from a single tower.



T-Mobile notes that it is the only wireless provider building 5G on multiple spectrum bands, including low-band and millimeter wave. The company said it is on track for delivering nationwide 5G in 2020.