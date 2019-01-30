T-Mobile and Sprint promise Customer Experience Centers

Once their merger is complete, T-Mobile and Sprint will open five, new, state-of-the-art Customer Experience Centers around the United States. The facilities will offer T-Mobile’s Team of Experts (TEX) service, which provides customers with personalized support. The companies estimate each of these facilities will create an average of 1,000 new jobs.



The first of the five new facilities will be built in Overland Park, Kansas.



“The heroes who work in our Customer Experience Centers show customers every day why they chose the Un-carrier – and that will not change with the New T-Mobile. With these five new Centers, we’re going to give even more customers across the U.S. the rock star treatment they deserve!” said T-Mobile US Chief Executive Officer John Legere, who will lead New T-Mobile as CEO. “Choosing Overland Park as our first new Center site was a total no-brainer."



