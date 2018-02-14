STACK Infrastructure outlines U.S. data center strategy

STACK Infrastructure, the new data center company that combines facilities from Infomart Data Centers and IPI Partners, unveiled its newly established platform and strategy for rapidly scaling enterprises and hyperscale companies.



STACK, which is underwritten by IPI Partners, combines existing operating data centers in six U.S. markets with significant expansion and development capacity. The company’s offering includes hyperscale campuses and build-to-suit data centers, immediately available wholesale colocation and private data suites, and powered shell options.



The existing STACK operating assets, totaling over 100 megawatts of capacity and approximately 1.5 million square feet in aggregate, include:



Assets previously marketed under the Infomart Data Centers brand:





Ashburn, Virginia

Portland, Oregon

Silicon Valley, California

Atlanta, Georgia

Chicago, Illinois

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas (2)





The deal includes Infomart’s data centers in San Jose, California; Hillsboro, Oregon; and Ashburn, Virginia. Combined, the three data centers total 665,000 square feet with 27.2 megawatts of total in-place capacity and 29.7 megawatts of additional expansion potential.



Infomart Data Centers confirmed the sale of three of its data centers and its management company to IPI Data Center Partners Management. Financial terms were not disclosed.The deal includes Infomart's data centers in San Jose, California; Hillsboro, Oregon; and Ashburn, Virginia. Combined, the three data centers total 665,000 square feet with 27.2 megawatts of total in-place capacity and 29.7 megawatts of additional expansion potential.

Other assets already owned by IPI Partners:STACK also owns development parcels in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Portland, and Silicon Valley available for additional future development, including data center campuses and build-to-suits. In addition, the Company will continue to expand in existing and new markets in the future to meet the growing demands of clients.“The launch of STACK represents our collective vision, which is to address and support the full range of our clients’ critical technology infrastructure needs, both today and as they look to the future,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer. “Everything we do is designed to align our offering with our clients’ growth trajectories, so that we are always evolving to provide the solutions they need in the markets where they want to be.”