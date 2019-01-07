Sprint's Magic Box home small cell adds Alexa, Harmon Kardon speakers

Sprint introduced TREBL with Magic Box, a smart home small cell solution providing enhanced LTE coverage, integrated Alexa voice assistant and Harman Kardon sound



The unit has three built-in far field microphones, Bluetooth, and noise and echo cancellation. It provides fully integrated personal voice assistant and control of Smart Home Devices using the Amazon Alexa eco-system.



"We're excited to provide our customers with an improved at-home wireless data experience along with the added benefits we've built in for voice assistance and great audio," Robert Kingsley, head of small cell development at Sprint. "It was great to work with the team at HARMAN Connected Services to deliver on our vision for a combined small cell and smart home solution that is stylish enough to fit in any home."