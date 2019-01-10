Sprint's first 5G data call using 2.5 GHz and Massive MIMO

Sprint completed the first over-the-air 5G data transmission using 2.5 GHz and Massive MIMO. The test was carried on Sprint's live commercial network in San Diego.



The field test used global 5G standards on a commercial 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) network with Sprint's 2.5 GHz spectrum, Nokia's dual-mode AirScale Massive MIMO radio, and a mobile smartphone form-factor test device powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem and antenna modules with integrated RF transceiver, RF front-end and antenna elements. The test demonstrated a seamless transition of connectivity between Sprint's 4G LTE Advanced and 5G network, while streaming YouTube videos, conducting Skype audio and video calls, and sending and receiving Instant Messages.



"This is a big step forward – Sprint 5G is now out of the lab and in the field as we prepare for our commercial launch in the first half of this year," said Dr. John Saw, Sprint's Chief Technology Officer. "We're making great progress towards giving Sprint customers the first mobile 5G experience in nine top cities with the first 5G smartphone in the U.S.""Nokia is pleased to work on another 5G first with Sprint and Qualcomm," said Mike Murphy, Chief Technology Officer for North America, Nokia. "By using 2.5 GHz for 5G, existing sites nationwide can be re-used, with indoor coverage as well. This first standards-based call is thus a critical step towards Sprint's offering of a 5G service to its customers.""Today's announcement marks a major milestone in 5G commercialization using sub-6 GHz spectrum, which provides wide area and high-performance connectivity," said Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We look forward to continue working with Sprint and Nokia in bringing high-capacity and multi-gigabit 5G networks to consumers in 2019."Sprint said it is on track to launch its 5G service beginning in nine top cities in the first half of 2019. They include Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. The 5G build out is well under way with hundreds of Massive MIMO radios deployed last year.