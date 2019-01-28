Spectra7 and Luxshare demo 400G OSFP Active Copper Cables

At this week's DesignCon 2019 in Santa Clara, Spectra7 Microsystems and Luxshare-ICT are demonstrating OSFP format Active Copper Cables (ACCs) using Spectra7 technology in a live demo passing 400Gbps Ethernet traffic generated by a 12.6 Tbps switch.



Luxshare is using Spectra7’s GaugeChanger technology in its new line of OSFP Active Copper Cables. The embedded Spectra7 GC2502 Linear EQ Chips increase the length of standard copper cables by almost 3 times. This enables a significant number of cables in the 3 to 7m range to remain copper-based instead of having to switch to optical solutions which are dramatically higher in power and cost.



Spectra7 said its GaugeChanger technology works equally well at 25 Gbps NRZ and 50 Gbps PAM-4 enabling new connector standards of 100, 200 and 400 Gbps.



“Spectra7 is integral in helping to drive the future of the data center interconnects industry, and we are proud to be collaborating with them to demonstrate next-generation high-speed solutions,” said Jinhua Chen, Enterprise GM at Luxshare-ICT. “This collaboration highlights our vision to build relationships that benefit our customers, partners, and provide flexible solutions to their toughest challenges.”



“Luxshare is a technology and market leader in the data center interconnect market,” said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. “Their adoption of our GaugeChangerTM technology is a significant milestone in the coming volume deployment of our data center product line.”



