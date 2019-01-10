Sophos acquires Avid Secure for AI-base cloud security analytics

Sophos has acquired Avid Secure, a start-up that offers an artificial intelligence-based cloud security analytics, compliance, and DevSecOps platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Avid Secure, which was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco with engineering operations in Gurgaon, India, uses artificial intelligence and automation to address the real-world challenges of effective cloud security including lack of workload visibility, and the constant monitoring required to stay ahead of today’s sophisticated attacks. The system provides protection in public cloud services such as AWS, Azure, and Google.



“The accelerated adoption of public cloud environments is presenting new data security challenges to organizations. With the cloud workload protection and the cloud security posture management software from Avid Secure, Sophos will expand its current capabilities in cloud security and drive leadership in this growing space,” commented Dan Schiappa, senior vice president and general manager of Products at Sophos. “We welcome the Avid Secure team to Sophos and are excited to bring their transformational technology into our portfolio, strengthening our ability to offer the best protection for our customers’ data on endpoints and networks, wherever their services are hosted.”



