SoftBank picks Keysight’s 5G network emulation

SoftBank has chosen Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions to characterize and validate new 5G New Radio (NR) mobile devices intended to operate on the Japanese mobile operator’s 5G network.



Keysight is supplying its 5G test solutions, including its 5G NR network emulations solutions, based on the UXM 5G platform for radio frequency (RF) performance validation of new 5G mobile devices in over-the-air (OTA) test environments.



"Keysight is pleased to help leading mobile operators like SoftBank meet their strategic goals to commercialize 5G," said Kailash Narayanan, vice president of Keysight’s wireless test group. "Keysight’s industry-leading 5G solutions, expertise in OTA testing, and comprehensive service offerings, combined with our many collaborations with mobile operators and their ecosystems, will significantly accelerate 5G development and deployment globally."





