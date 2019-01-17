Socionext to highlight 112G SerDes for 100G/200G/400G

Socionext will feature its advanced SoC designs including 112G SerDes, 120+ GS/s ADC/DAC, AI technology, high-performance memory, multi-die packaging and RF/mmWave solutions at DesignCon later this month at the Santa Clara Convention Center.



Socionext provides a high-performance SerDes macro with up to 112Gbps per channel for 100G/200G/400G networks. These capabilities are further extended by utilizing the company’s ultra-high-speed ADC & DAC technologies, a key component in coherent and direct detect optical networking SoCs enabling Terabit (Tbps) datacenter interconnect (DCI) solutions for hyperscale cloud operators.



Socionext will demonstrate solutions of ultra-energy-efficient 56Gb/s PAM4 SR to LR CMOS transceivers optimized to help companies cost-effectively meet the ever-increasing demand for performance, functionality and design requirements.



The company will also showcase a high-performance, energy-efficient edge server with AI accelerator delivering powerful parallel processing performance for video processing and image recognition. This video management system is optimized for facial and object recognition ideal for surveillance and security applications.

ments. Socionext will also showcase advanced “Chip-Package-PCB co-design” methodology developed to help companies quickly and cost-effectively deliver high-quality, high-performance, multi-die packaging and RF/mmWave solutions.