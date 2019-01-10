Silicon demos Active Optical Cable supporting HDMI 2.1 in 8K TV

Silicon Line GmbH announced the first active optical cables with embedded technology supporting all features of the recently released HDMI 2.1 specification.



At CES 2019 in Las Vegas, the company demonstrated its new active optical cable connecting HDMI 2.1-enabled 4K and 8K TVs.



“CES is the premier world stage for debuting the latest consumer technologies, and we are pleased to unveil what will become a common standard for connectivity with TVs, set-top boxes, video game consoles, mobile devices, virtual and augmented reality headsets and other consumer electronics,” said Silicon Line CEO Ruud van der Linden. “Copper cabling presents many limitations for very high bandwidth applications that make it impractical for use in many applications,” van der Linden said. “Our embedded technology supports all the advanced new features of the HDMI 2.1 specification and will allow the production of thin, long, flexible optical HDMI cables at prices affordable to consumers.”



http://www.silicon-line.com