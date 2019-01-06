Sequans to embed Polte's Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC)

Sequans Communications plans to embed Polte’s C-LoC software on on its Monarch LTE platform, thereby creating a low-cost, low-power LTE for IoT location solution that does not require GPS/ GNSS or other radios for accurate indoor and outdoor positioning. Polte says its C-LoC solution provides excellent indoor location capability where GPS/ GNSS cannot.



“Polte’s cloud-based positioning technology on Monarch provides great value to our IoT customers, especially asset tracker device makers who need low-cost, low-power solutions for outdoor and indoor locations, such as inside warehouses,” said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. “Polte’s technology allows a significant cost-per-device savings, a power consumption savings of 70 percent — up to 90 percent for indoor locations — along with indoor accuracy superior to GNSS devices. With Polte technology integrated, we add real and measurable value to our Monarch platform.”



“We are excited to work with Sequans to bring Polte’s location technology to market on Monarch,” said Ed Chao, Polte CEO. “The small form factor of Monarch is well-suited for IoT use cases in which space is constrained, and C-LoC positioning allows Sequans to maintain their advantage.” Chao continued, “The launch of Polte’s positioning solution on Monarch will enable an entirely new category of use cases, which will help drive adoption of IoT across every vertical from asset tracking to manufacturing.”





