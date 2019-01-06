Sequans and GeoTraq partner on LTE IoT module w 10 year life

GeoTraq has adopted Sequans’ Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT Platform for a new series of GeoTraq modules targeting LTE for IoT markets.



The new GeoTraq NB-400 series of IoT modules use non-IP data delivery (NIDD), which GeoTraq believes offers the fastest, most secure, and efficient LTE connectivity.



The module measures 12 by 16 mm and includes connectors for sensor, battery, and antenna.



GeoTraq cites a price affordable enough to be disposable, battery optimization for 10+ years of battery life, and tier 1 global cellular coverage in 193+ countries. GeoTraq’s patent-pending technology allows for global non-IP data delivery over the control channel, providing the most efficient design, extremely secure data delivery, and speeds 7x faster than SMS.



For the first NB-400 module, GeoTraq is using Sequans Monarch SiP LTE-M/NB-IoT chip combined with the universal radio front end of Skyworks. Monarch provides full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and it provides the enhanced coverage modes that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. For LTE positioning, Monarch incorporates the positioning technology of Polte for accurate, low power indoor and outdoor positioning capability using only the LTE radio. Monarch delivers programmable RF filtering for global band support in a Single-SKU™, and proprietary dynamic power management technology enabling rock bottom low power consumption of 1 micro amp. Monarch is certified by operators worldwide.



GeoTraq expects the modules will be available for testing in Q2 and samples of the first GeoTraq NB-400 module will be on display at CES 2019.





