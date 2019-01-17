Scalyr appoints Christine Heckart as CEO

Scalyr, a start-up offering a "blazing-fast" log management solution, appointed Christine Heckart as its new CEO. Steve Newman, founding CEO of Scalyr, will assume the role of chairman and founder to focus on advancing the company’s product vision and technology.



Scalyr is log management platform designed for modern development and deployment. Unlike traditional log management tools designed for the legacy data center, Scalyr is built to meet next-generation approaches to software development, including microservices and containers. The company is based in San Mateo, California.



Scalyr reports more than 100 percent groth in 2018, adding marquee names such as Cisco, Palo Alto Unified School District, Vanderbilt University, and Worldpay to its customer list.



Heckart most recently served as Senior Vice President at Cisco and as Executive Vice President at Brocade. In addition, Heckart has held multiple executive and C-level positions at global technology brands, including NetApp, Microsoft, and Juniper Networks. Heckart serves on the board of directors at Lam Research Corporation and 6sense.



“As digital customer experiences become increasingly immersive, their underlying systems and code have grown more complex, as have the challenges and bugs. The Scalyr platform helps engineers build and troubleshoot software within modern IT and application environments,” Heckart said. “We have an awesome product that developers use daily, an impressively diverse employee base, and a network-effect built into the architecture itself. A query that takes other companies ten minutes takes Scalyr one second, and it will only get faster and more affordable as we grow.”





