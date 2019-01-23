Santec introduces Liquid Crystal on Silicon spatial light modulator

SANTEC introduced a high-power, durable LCOS spatial light modulator (SLM) with enhanced Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS). The SLM-300 has been tested to withstand up to 200 Watts of power, making it the world’s most durable SLM. Target applications include high-power laser processing, 3D-Printing and IC trimming applications.



100 times higher power durability (up to CW 200 Watts in Visible ~ IR) compared to the SLM-200

High precision resolution, WUXGA (1920 x 1200) and Full-HD (1920 x 1080) support

10 times higher relative phase stability (~0.002 πrad) than conventional products

4 times superior 10-bit (1024 gray level) than conventional products

Featureshttps://www.santec.com/en/14188