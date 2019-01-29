Samsung breaks 1TB embedded flash threshold for mobiles

Samsung Electronics has begun mass producing the industry’s first one-terabyte (TB) embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) 2.1, for use in mobiles, double the previous 512 MB max. The device uses 16 stacked layers of Samsung’s most advanced 512-gigabit (Gb) V-NAND flash memory and a newly developed proprietary controller.



Breaking the 1 TB barrier for smartphone storage comes just four years after introducing the first UFS solution, the 128-gigabyte (GB) eUFS.



“The 1TB eUFS is expected to play a critical role in bringing a more notebook-like user experience to the next generation of mobile devices,” said Cheol Choi, executive vice president of Memory Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics. “What’s more, Samsung is committed to assuring the most reliable supply chain and adequate production quantities to support the timely launches of upcoming flagship smartphones in accelerating growth of the global mobile market.”Samsung's 1TB eUFS can transfer data at up to 1,000 MB/s, the new eUFS features approximately twice the sequential read speed of a typical 2.5-inch SATA solid state drive (SSD).Samsung plans to expand the production of its fifth-generation 512Gb V-NAND at its Pyeongtaek plant in Korea throughout the first half of 2019.