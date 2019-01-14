Ribbon reports 2018 revenue of $610M

Ribbon Communications expects non-GAAP revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the full year ended December 31, 2018 to meet the guidance provided on October 30, 2018, with full year 2018 non-GAAP revenue to be at or above $610 million and adjusted EBITDA to be in excess of $80 million.



"I am pleased to announce that we expect to report another strong quarter as it relates to both non-GAAP revenue and adjusted EBITDA," said Fritz Hobbs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ribbon Communications. "2018 was an important transition time for Ribbon, as we strengthened our solutions offerings, successfully completed our merger integration between Sonus and GENBAND and substantially improved our profitability."