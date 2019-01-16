Rambus acquires memory patents of Diablo Technologies

Rambus acquired the assets of Diablo Technologies, a start-up developing flash memory technology. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Rambus said the acquired patents augment the existing Rambus NVDIMM portfolio and complement its high-bandwidth, low-power memory technologies. Specific terms of the deal are not disclosed.



“Adding these breakthrough innovations from Diablo Technologies will continue to grow Rambus’ leadership in non-volatile and hybrid DRAM and Flash memory technologies with foundational patents,” said Kit Rodgers, SVP of Technology Partnerships and Corporate Development, Rambus. “Diablo Technology’s patented innovations were ahead of their time and nicely complement our offerings for existing and new customers.”







Diablo Technologies developed a Memory Channel Storage (MCS) technology that provides tens of terabytes of ultra-fast NAND flash storage in a DIMM form factor, and enables it to interface with the CPU via DDR3 at near-DRAM speeds. The company says its Memory Channel Storage allows for extremely large "big data" sets to be placed entirely within the NUMA system architecture, resulting in real-time processing and analytics. MCS significantly minimizes storage latency and provides a level of predictability that cannot be attained with pre-existing flash storage technologies. With the MCS architecture, systems in big data clusters, such as Hadoop, have access to terabytes of deterministic, ultra-low latency persistent memory.



