Rakuten picks VIAVI to validate cloud-native mobile network

Rakuten, one of the world's leading internet services companies and soon to be the newest mobile network operator in Japan, selected the VIAVI TM500 system to support the rapid deployment of a nationwide, end-to-end cloud-native mobile network.



Rakuten offers e-commerce, fintech, digital content and communications services to over one billion members worldwide. The company received approval for its 4th generation mobile communications system (4G) special base station deployment plan, and is targeting October 2019 to launch the new service.



Rakuten's network will leverage cloud-based architecture, from the RAN to the core, an industry-leading level of automation, and collaboration with the top vendors in the mobile ecosystem.



Viavi said Rakuten will use its TM500 for user equipment (UE) simulation as part of a state-of-the-art operator lab, designed to simulate and stress the network from end to end. As consumers and regulators increasingly demand highly resilient and high-quality network performance, the lab's mission is to provide all stakeholders with a high degree of confidence in the quality of service and reliability of the live network for both existing and future services.



"Consumers across Japan trust Rakuten for services throughout their daily lives, from e-commerce to fintech to digital content, and we are immensely excited to prepare to deliver a new mobile network service to them this year, with the support of world-class technology partners such as VIAVI," said Tareq Amin, Chief Technology Officer, Rakuten Mobile Network. "As we aim to realize our vision for the world's first end-to-end cloud-native, nationwide mobile network, VIAVI's know-how and expertise in network testing will be key to building a high-quality, highly resilient network for our customers."



