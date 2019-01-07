Qualcomm cites momentum with Wi-Fi 6

Qualcomm is gaining traction with its Wi-Fi 6 networking solution (based on the forthcoming 802.11ax standard with the announcement of a home mesh networking product from NETGEAR, along with enterprise and carrier networking products from Ruckus, Huawei, H3C, NEC, EnGenius, Charter Communications, Calix, and KT.



Defining Wi-Fi 6 features include improved individual throughput per device, extended range, improved battery life for Wi-Fi 6 connected devices, and the WPA3 advanced security protocols

.



Key features of Qualcomm's Wi-Fi 6 platform:





Highly integrated SoC offering significant flexibility built on a 14nm FinFET process, optimized for superior power

Up to 12 streams of dual-band Wi-Fi with up to eight spatial streams in the 5 GHz band and four in the 2.4 GHz band.

Peak aggregate speeds of up to 6 Gbps that can support more than 1000 simultaneously connected Wi-Fi clients.

Virtually simultaneous multi-user radio access enabling up to 8 simultaneous transmissions using upstream/ downstream MIMO or more than 32 simultaneous transmissions using OFDMA.

A quad-core 2.2GHz ARM A53 64-bit CPU





“Our world-class engineering capabilities in combination with proactive investments in R&D has delivered time to market advantages for our customers to capitalize on the significant performance upgrades Wi-Fi 6 has to offer,” said Rahul Patel, senior vice president and general manager, connectivity and networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “With today’s announcements, wireless networking customers across home networking, carrier and enterprise segments can experience the capacity and network efficiency benefits our Wi-Fi 6 platforms are delivering around the world.”Support of the Wi-Fi Alliance’s third-generation of security protocol, Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA3), to provide robust protection of user passwords and stronger privacy across both public and private Wi-Fi networks.